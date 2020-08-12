The important thing is to keep the curve’s downward trend stable, Koliou says

News Local The important thing is to keep the curve’s downward trend stable, Koliou...

The present situation regarding the transmission of corona virus in the community is causing no particular concern, however, we will be in a position to draw safe conclusions once we see how the situation unfolds in the next couple of days, Assistant Professor of Paediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Cyprus Medical School and Chairwoman of the Special Committee of the Pancyprian Medical Association dealing with corona virus, Maria Koliou, told CNA. Our next steps will be determined, depending on how the situation unfolds in the next few days, she added.

Koliou, a member of the Ministry of Health’s scientific advisory committee, said that the important thing right now is to keep the curve’s downward trend stable and called on people to cooperate again with the authorities and adhere to self-protection measures.

The time ahead of us is crucial, as it will allow authorities to draw safer conclusions, Koliou went on.

Asked if there are any thoughts about taking stricter measures, Koliou said that this will depend on developments until next week and decisions will be taken accordingly.

She also said that new health protocols are being prepared ahead of autumn.

Source: Philenews/CNA

By Maria Bitar
