NewsLocalThe happiest country in the world

The happiest country in the world

Happy
Happy

For the fifth year in a raw, Finland is the world’s happiest country according to the World Happiness Report rankings.

The Nordic country and its neighbors Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland all score very well on the measures the report uses to explain its findings: healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption and high social trust, generosity in a community where people look after each other and freedom to make key life decisions.

Lebanon and Afghanistan are at the bottom of the list, while the United States ranked 16th, up three places from 2021.

Cyprus from the 39th position it had in 2020 fell to the 41st position in 2021.

By gavriella
Previous article30-year-old found in overturned car tests positive to drugs
Next articleSweet Nest Confectionery: the ultimate sweet experience

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros