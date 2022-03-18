The happiest country in the world

For the fifth year in a raw, Finland is the world’s happiest country according to the World Happiness Report rankings.

The Nordic country and its neighbors Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland all score very well on the measures the report uses to explain its findings: healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption and high social trust, generosity in a community where people look after each other and freedom to make key life decisions.

Lebanon and Afghanistan are at the bottom of the list, while the United States ranked 16th, up three places from 2021.

Cyprus from the 39th position it had in 2020 fell to the 41st position in 2021.