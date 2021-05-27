The Grape Escape: Troodos wine tasting tour on Saturday, May 29

Explore Rural Villages & Wineries with a Local – Half-Day Food & Wine Tasting Tour.

A guide from the team will pick you up from the pick up point and you’ll be driven into the Troodos mountain villages to visit an award-winning boutique winery where you’ll enjoy a tour of the facility and wine tasting.

A trip to a quaint village will follow where you will have a chance to wander the cobbled streets and take in the picturesque valleys and hills.

You will visit an old wine press and enjoy another extensive wine tasting. You will also have time to shop and the opportunity to see a historical monastery.

Through each tasting session you will discover the indigenous grape varieties of the island and experience a selection of dry whites, rosés and reds plus the traditional sweet wine Commandaria.

After tasting more than 15 different wines the group will be seated down to have a coffee and traditional snacks in the village square to relax.

In a nutshell:

– Meet the locals and explore traditional villages with a local

– Try a variety of local wines

– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

– Opportunity to buy wine and traditional products at fantastic prices

– Includes transport, all tastings, snack and drinks.

Facebook page

Website

E-mail [email protected]

Tel +357 96645396

Full Day Trip – €80 per person