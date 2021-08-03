The Garden: an ultimate secret garden of Limassol, tasteful in all meanings

in-cyprusThe Garden: an ultimate secret garden of Limassol, tasteful in all meanings

As you stroll down the popular Yermasoyia strip in Limassol, do not miss The Garden restaurant. Before you can peek into the menu you will be amazed by the atmosphere. The lounge area of the restaurant is concealed from the outsider’s eyes like a secret garden. There you will be able to inhale the subtle fragrances of Cypriot air as you savor the delicious meals prepared by Chef Fadi.
No photo description available.A perfect dinner would not be complete without a bottle of good wine. Matching wine with meals is a true art. But sometimes you need to know more than a name or a brand. Take a step inside the wine cooler and pick up a bottle of your preference. The bottles are stored in perfect temperature and relevant levels of humidity. Each and every wine of collection was chosen by Chef Fadi personally.
True pizza connoisseurs know, to make a perfect crust you have to cook it in an authentic oven. And The Garden has one! It is situated downright in the middle of the hall, so you can see how masterful cooks put your raw pizza inside, where it is baked with wood fueled fire. And finally your meal arrives ready, hot and delicious.
There simply is no such thing as ‘insignificant’ when it comes to Japanese cuisine. Every ingredient must be exceptionally fresh, serving must be excellent and everything that surrounds you must have a special Oriental touch about it. At The Garden you will find a custom-designed sushi bar. Watch the Chef prepare delicate fresh bites four your sushi right in front of you. You will see his every skillful move from high bar benches that surround the bar.
Why confine yourself with specific cuisine? At The Garden you can have them all. In the menu you will find meals originally from Japan, Thailand, Italy, France, as well as Mediterranean.  Chef Fadi was searching high and low to complete the menu with the most delicious food from around the world.
And of course don’t forget about the water-pipe. The stuff will be glad to offer you high-quality Narghile with fresh fruit (apple, pineapple, watermelon). They have special, unique shaped Narghileh and the steam stones, never before seen in Cyprus.
Opening hours:
For Lunch and Dinner: from 12 AM till 12 PM
Bar is open till last customer
Tel 25 10 12 12, mob 97 69 05 07 or 99 00 93 09
By Lisa Liberti
