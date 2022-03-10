in-cyprus"The Friends Who Changed My Life": musical on March 20

“The Friends Who Changed My Life”: musical on March 20

275011090 4342186972549625 8446315216626716963 N
275011090 4342186972549625 8446315216626716963 N
Potenzia Del’ Arte Academy proudly presents the musical “The Friends Who Changed My Life”. The Departmets of Dance and Musical Theatre prepared a spectacular, family-friendly Musical.
Mona, Zack, Rachel, and Jenna meet in the first grade of elementary school and become inseparable friends. Together with the other children in their class, they dream of the future. Will their friendship survive the years? And what does the future have in store for them?
When Sunday, March 20 at 6 pm
Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Location
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleDebate: “Women in peace and security processes” on March 14
Next articleCyprus dispatches 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros