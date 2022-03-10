“The Friends Who Changed My Life”: musical on March 20

Potenzia Del’ Arte Academy proudly presents the musical “The Friends Who Changed My Life”. The Departmets of Dance and Musical Theatre prepared a spectacular, family-friendly Musical.

Mona, Zack, Rachel, and Jenna meet in the first grade of elementary school and become inseparable friends. Together with the other children in their class, they dream of the future. Will their friendship survive the years? And what does the future have in store for them?

When Sunday, March 20 at 6 pm

Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre

Event by Potenzia Del’ Arte