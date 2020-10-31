News Local The first 007 dies at 90-So long Sean Connery

The first 007 dies at 90-So long Sean Connery

 

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90.

“I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” said Scottish First Minster Nicola Sturgeon.

Connery was raised in near poverty in the slums of Edinburgh and worked as a coffin polisher, milkman and lifeguard before his bodybuilding hobby helped launch an acting career that made him one of the world’s biggest stars.

Connery will be remembered first as British agent 007, the character created by novelist Ian Fleming and immortalized by Connery in films starting with “Dr. No” in 1962.

As Bond, his debonair manner and wry humour in foiling flamboyant villains and cavorting with beautiful women belied a darker, violent edge, and he crafted a depth of character that set the standard for those who followed him in the role.

He would introduce himself in the movies with the signature line, “Bond – James Bond.” But Connery was unhappy being defined by the role and once said he “hated that damned James Bond”.

Tall and handsome, with a throaty voice to match a sometimes crusty personality, Connery played a series of noteworthy roles besides Bond and won an Academy Award for his portrayal of a tough Chicago cop in ”The Untouchables” (1987).

He was 59 when People magazine declared him the “sexiest man alive” in 1989.

Connery was an ardent supporter of Scotland’s independence and had the words “Scotland Forever” tattooed on his arm while serving in the Royal Navy. When he was knighted at the age of 69 by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in 2000 at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, he wore full Scottish dress.

Some noteworthy non-Bond films included director Alfred Hitchcock’s “Marnie” (1964), “The Wind and the Lion” (1975) with Candice Bergen, director John Huston’s “The Man Who Would be King” (1975) with Michael Caine, director Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989) and the Cold War tale “The Hunt for Red October” (1990).

In a 1983 interview, Connery summed up the ideal Bond film as having “marvellous locations, interesting ambiance, good stories, interesting characters – like a detective story with espionage and exotic settings and nice birds.”

But Connery’s influence helped shape the character in the books as well as the films. He never attempted to disguise his Scottish accent, leading Fleming to give Bond Scottish heritage in the books that were released after Connery’s debut.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleGreece extended lockdown from Tuesday as numbers surge

Top Stories

Local

The first 007 dies at 90-So long Sean Connery

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to...
Read more
Local

Greece extended lockdown from Tuesday as numbers surge

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Greece will expand a night-time curfew on movement and shut restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month...
Read more
Local

Turkish mother, three children rescued after 18 hours under quake rubble

Constantinos Tsintas -
   A Turkish mother and three of her children were pulled from under the rubble of a collapsed building where they had been trapped for...
Read more
World

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea the...
Read more
Local

New Covid restrictions possible next week, as numbers steadily high

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The government is looking into additional measures to stem the coronavirus surge over the last couple of weeks and according to Philenews, it's possible...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Greece extended lockdown from Tuesday as numbers surge

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Greece will expand a night-time curfew on movement and shut restaurants and bars in the most populous areas of the country for one month...
Read more
Local

Turkish mother, three children rescued after 18 hours under quake rubble

Constantinos Tsintas -
   A Turkish mother and three of her children were pulled from under the rubble of a collapsed building where they had been trapped for...
Read more
Local

New Covid restrictions possible next week, as numbers steadily high

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The government is looking into additional measures to stem the coronavirus surge over the last couple of weeks and according to Philenews, it's possible...
Read more
Local

UK national missing since March

Constantinos Tsintas -
  UK national Nakita Yasmeen, 30, has been missing since March this year and authorities have launched yet another appeal for any information. She is thin,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros