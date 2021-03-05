News Local The EU will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus, Borrell underlines

The EU will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus, Borrell underlines

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side must stay away from the rhetoric for two states in Cyprus, because such a form of a settlement will never be accepted by the EU, the Union`s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, underlined during the meeting he had on Friday morning in Nicosia, with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, as CNA has learned.

According to the same information, Borrell expressed his full agreement with President Anastasiades` position that the EU must be present at the 5+1 informal meeting on Cyprus, which the UN Secretary-General has convened for next month in Geneva, as well as any other conferences on Cyprus.

Moreover, he assured that the decision of the European Council, that the EU appoints an envoy at the UN to participate in the UNSG`s team of his good offices mission, will be implemented, as Cyprus is an EU member state and the Union has a role and a say in the settlement of the Cyprus problem and the provisions of the solution.

The EU High Representative also informed Nicosia that the European Commission`s report on Turkey`s EU progress will be submitted to the European Council, which will convene on March 25-26, and noted that the EU is concerned over the migration issue and Turkey`s position on that, reiterating that any progress in the EU-Turkey relations, and their deepening, depend on Turkey`s general attitude as regards the European principles and values.

On his part, President Anastasiades noted that Nicosia shares the concerns as regards the migration issue, noting that Cyprus also faces a problem due to the migrants who arrive to the island via Turkey, and that a way must be found to address migration flows.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, ended inconclusively. The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 to 29 April 2021.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo students in hospital after hooded persons invade school
Next articleWhere to get a rapid test on Saturday, 6 March

Top Stories

Local

273 new cases of COVID-19 our of 57,926 tests announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 273 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,926 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 March, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Very few COVID-19 confirmed cases found among students

gavriella -
The Health Ministry today carried out antigen rapid tests to the staff and students of private and public schools. In total 10,147 have been tested...
Read more
Local

Niki Zarou files lawsuit against Yiolitis, Republic of Cyprus

gavriella -
Following the cancellation of the search warrant of her house in the case of the parody account on Twitter, under the title “Lady Emily...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 6 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

The EU will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus, Borrell underlines

gavriella -
Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side must stay away from the rhetoric for two states in Cyprus, because such a form of a settlement...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

273 new cases of COVID-19 our of 57,926 tests announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 273 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,926 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 March, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Very few COVID-19 confirmed cases found among students

gavriella -
The Health Ministry today carried out antigen rapid tests to the staff and students of private and public schools. In total 10,147 have been tested...
Read more
Local

Niki Zarou files lawsuit against Yiolitis, Republic of Cyprus

gavriella -
Following the cancellation of the search warrant of her house in the case of the parody account on Twitter, under the title “Lady Emily...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 6 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros