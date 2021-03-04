The English School, Pioneering Education

What is The English School today? What does it stand for? What does it represent for the students that chose us yesterday and will choose us tomorrow?

At The English School we are in daily contact with our students and we have a deep understanding of how critical education is, and especially secondary education.

Indeed, high school education is much more than spending a few years developing knowledge about specific subjects; it is about developing skills such as communication, problem-solving and collaboration, skills which will set a child up for a lifetime. These skills will lay the ground for the future: which university students will enter, which career path they will follow, which doors will open for a successful future. Education can prepare students for life, teaching them how to navigate the world, but the right education will direct students to success.

At The English School, we are here to support our students to reach their maximum potential. We help them to access the highest quality tertiary education and to become global and democratic citizens, empowered to adopt key leadership roles in their adult lives.

How do we achieve this? This is a product of a unique formula that has been enhanced throughout our 121 years of history, combining excellence, innovation and legacy.

Excellence: The English School provides rich and engaging educational experiences and challenges, thanks to both its academic programme and its extra-curricular activities. The best students are selected, thanks to our competitive entrance examination procedure. Likewise, The English School selects the best teachers, who are excellent educators and are extremely well qualified, almost all with postgraduate level education.

Innovation: The English School prides itself in using the latest technologies, modern pedagogical techniques in state-of-the-art facilities.

Legacy: Last but foremost, The English School is a community of students, former graduates, staff and parents who support each other during the school years and beyond.

The English School, a long tradition

The English School was founded 121 years ago by Canon Frank Darvall Newham. Since its inception, the school’s mission has been to offer a high-quality secondary level education to children from all the communities of Cyprus.

Today, The English School remains the only truly multi-communal high school on the island whose aim is to offer the best level of education possible to all its students, regardless of their ethnic, cultural and social background. We are committed to an ethos that promotes respect of identity and diversity as part of a well-rounded education.

The English School Academic Program & Academic Achievements

In today’s world, competition is fierce and being able to access the top universities in tertiary education is the key to secure a fulfilling career. At The English School, our academic programme has proven successful in helping our students enter coveted Russell Group universities as well other top tertiary institutions from around the world.

Our academic programme follows the model of British independent secondary schools. For the first three years, all students follow a broad curriculum designed to lay foundations for public examinations and to give them a taste of all the subjects we offer.

At the end of Year 3 students choose their programme of International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) subjects with a compulsory core of English Language and Literature, Mathematics and Modern Greek/Turkish.

A very wide range of GCE courses are available in Year 6, where students follow four major subjects. In Year 7 the students choose three of these subjects to complete at Advanced Level (GCE).

The English School students’ achievements are outstanding.

The students’ results at IGCSE and A-Level are regularly among the very best in the field of international schools and measure up to the top independent schools in the United Kingdom. Most of our students gain access to their universities and courses of first choice including Cambridge, London, European and US Ivy League institutions.

The English School academic highlights for 2020:

I/GCSE overall achievement: 76.3% A* and A grades

A2 Level overall achievement: 71.6% A* and A grades

Not only do our students achieve top results but they consistently enter top universities in the UK.

Equally impressive are our students’ non-UK university acceptances for September 2020, which include:

Austria: University of Applied Arts in Vienna

Canada: University of British Columbia and University of Columbia

Czech Republic: Charles University

Cyprus: University of Cyprus and University of Nicosia Medical School

France: University of Limoges

Italy: University of Bologna, University of Milan, Sapienza University of Rome

Netherlands: Amsterdam University College, Delft University of Technology, University of Groningen

Switzerland: University of St Gallen

Turkey: Baskent University, Yildrim Beyazit University

USA: University at Albany, American University Washington, Boston University, University of California, Dartmouth College, Duke University, Amherst, NYU, Tufts University

As one of our more popular course destinations, Medicine/Dentistry/Veterinary Science sees a total of 87 applicants (5-year period) currently studying on these courses.

You can see more of our statistics at www.englishschool.ac.cy/statistics-welcome and at https://www.englishschool.ac.cy/exams-statistics