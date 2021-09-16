The Elixir of Life: charity event at Skali Aglantzias

The Elixir of Life, written by Stavros Sideras, is an inspiring comedy about love and acceptance but mostly about reconciliation with losing our youth and is sure to entertain as well as give the audience a hopeful twist to getting older and a feel good aftertaste.

The play will be directed by Mr Leonidas Loizides, bringing a touch of American glare in the production from his many years of experience in New York. Prominent actors Christopher Greco, Andreas Papamichalopoulos, Iacovos Hadjivasili, Nadia Mowafy and Vasilis Lavrikov

Costume design: Rebecca Hansen Nicolaou

Choreography: Ariadni Andreou

“STARRING CHRISTOPHER GRECO, ANDREAS PAPMICHALOPOULOS, IACOVOS HADJIVASILI

AND

Nada Panayiotou as Anastasia, Nadia Mowafy, Vasily Lavrikov, Fedon Miltiadou, Stephany Panayiotou, Ariadne Andreou, Vasilis Lympouras, Con Papantoniou, Demetris Demetriou”

Production team: IP Yiannos Georgiades and PP Nada Panayiotou

Sponsors: ATLANTIS Environment & Innovation, Yiannos Georgiades and Associates Law Office, Ancoria Insurance.

The play is under the Auspices of President Anastasiades.

The play will be staged at SKALI AGLANTZIAS on September 25-26, at 8:00pm.

Net proceeds will be donated to Charisma Foundation.

When Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26 at 8 pm

Where Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia

Location

Tickets