In an announcement, the Veterinary Services noted that the distribution of live animals as gifts during events in prohibited.

Due to the fact that baby turtles were given as memoir gifts to guests at a recent wedding, it is clarified that this is prohibited on the basis of the Law on the Protection and Welfare of Animals.

The Veterinary Services are urging the public not to accept this kind of gifts since such an action is also antideological because it treats animals as objects.