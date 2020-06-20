The deputy shipping minister visits Ayia Napa Marina

Deputy shipping minister, Natasa Pilides on Thursday visited Ayia Napa Marina flagship project, where she had the opportunity of a tour to the premises by the CEO of M.M. Makronisos Marina Ltd, Stavros Caramondanis.

During her visit, emphasis was placed on the Marina, which after the trial period, is already commercially operational since the beginning of June and can host 600 yachts in wet and dry storage, while at the same time the yacht berthing and services are fully harmonized with cutting-edge specifications of the most modern and luxurious marinas.

Concluding the tour, Caramondanis expressed his absolute belief that the Marina and its development will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the region, turning Ayia Napa into the jewel of the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Ayia Napa Marina is a project unique not only for Cyprus, but for the entire Eastern Mediterranean, and the technology being used both for the construction of the Marina and the other sites is innovative,” he said.

For her part, Pilides, thanking Caramondanis for the information and tour of the Marina premises, said she was excited about this magnificent project, adding that “Ayia Napa Marina is upgrading the maritime tourism in Cyprus and the overall growth in this field that is one of the main development pillars of the European Union. It has a major contribution in attracting high level of visitors throughout the year, while upscaling the maritime tourism sector.”