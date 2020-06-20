Insider Business The deputy shipping minister visits Ayia Napa Marina

The deputy shipping minister visits Ayia Napa Marina

 

Deputy shipping minister, Natasa Pilides on Thursday visited Ayia Napa Marina flagship project, where she had the opportunity of a tour to the premises by the CEO of M.M. Makronisos Marina Ltd, Stavros Caramondanis.

During her visit, emphasis was placed on the Marina, which after the trial period,  is already  commercially operational  since the beginning of June and can host 600 yachts in wet and dry storage, while at the same time the yacht berthing and services are  fully harmonized with cutting-edge specifications of the most modern and luxurious marinas.

Concluding the tour,  Caramondanis expressed his absolute belief that the Marina and its development will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the region, turning Ayia Napa into the jewel of the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Ayia Napa Marina is a project unique not only for Cyprus, but for the entire Eastern Mediterranean, and the technology being used both for the construction of the Marina and the other sites is innovative,” he said.

For her part, Pilides, thanking Caramondanis for the information and tour of the Marina premises, said she was excited about this magnificent project, adding that “Ayia Napa Marina is upgrading the maritime tourism in Cyprus and the overall growth in this field  that is one of the main development pillars of the European Union.  It has a major contribution in attracting  high level of visitors throughout the year, while upscaling the maritime tourism sector.”

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePolice seek help to find missing woman

Top Stories

Business

The deputy shipping minister visits Ayia Napa Marina

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Deputy shipping minister, Natasa Pilides on Thursday visited Ayia Napa Marina flagship project, where she had the opportunity of a tour to the premises...
Read more
Local

Police seek help to find missing woman

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Police are asking for the public's help to find MONIKA GALANTAY, 45, from Hungary and a Paphos resident who has been missing since 4.30...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Police publish photos of stolen jewellery

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Paphos police have published photographs of jewellery and other valuables believed to be stolen and are asking their owners to contact them. The jewellery and...
Read more
World

Trump warns protesters to face ‘different scene’ at his Oklahoma rally

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a warning that...
Read more
World

Brazil passes 1 million coronavirus cases with no end in sight

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and approached 50,000 deaths, a new nadir for the world's second worst-hit country as it struggles...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Responding to COVID-19: How to manage VAT and optimize cash flow

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  By Kyriakos Fili The current coronavirus situation is putting pressure on finances and testing many businesses like never before. As businesses struggle to manage cash...
Read more
Business

EBRD doubles trade finance limit to Bank of Cyprus to €100 million

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has doubled its trade finance limit to the Bank of Cyprus to benefit businesses, including small...
Read more
Business

Cyprus the highest climber in IMD 2020 World Competitiveness Ranking

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus was the highest climber in the 2020 IMD World Competitiveness Rankings, marking an improvement in all four categories that make up the overall...
Read more
Business

BSM and CMMI on a “True North 72” heading for cooperation on maritime innovation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  International ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) have signed an MoU to launch a game-changing initiative...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros