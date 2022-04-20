The course of Covid-19 is declining

NewsLocalThe course of Covid-19 is declining

OKYPY [State Health Services Organization] spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said that the Covid-19 pandemic is declining.

Speaking to the state radio, Charilaou said that around 135 patients are hospitalized at OKYPY hospitals and nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

As he explained, the average age of these people is 80 and half of them have not been vaccinated.

Referring to the issue of afternoon work, he noted that the parties involved are nearing an agreement and expressed hope to have a positive ending after Easter.

