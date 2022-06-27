The Chamber Music Ensemble for Marimba and String Quartet present Wooden Sounds on July 1

The Chamber Music Ensemble for Marimba and String Quartet are performing a selection of works by composers Christos Hatzis (b. 1953), Philip Glass (b.1937), Dave Maric (b.1970) and (b.1979), which highlight the possibilities of Marimba as a solo instrument and explore the boundaries of the violin, the viola and the cello as percussion instruments.

Natasa Hadjiandreou: percussion

Konstantinos Demirtzoglou: violin

Viki Hadjiandreou: violin

Nicolas Efthymiou: viola

Robertas Grod: cello

When Friday, July 1 at 8:30 pm

Where Αξιοθέας 8 1017 Nicosia

Duration 2 hours

