“The carnival of the animals” at Pattihio Theatre on May 1

The Carnival of the animals is based on the music story by Camille Saint-Saëns. The animals will parade to arrive at their own Carnival. Who will be the winner though?
ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT IS ALLOWED BY PRESENTING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING :
– Valid Certificate of Complete Vaccination or
– Valid Recovery Certificate covid-19 or
– Negative PCR / Rapid test (72 Hours)
People under the age of 6 can attend the event without any Certificate
When Sunday, May 1 at 7 pm
Where Pattihio Theatre, Limassol
Location
Tickets