The British Press is advertising the clean beaches of Cyprus

The British Press cited a report published by the European Environment Agency about the cleanest places to swim in Europe.

In a report The Sun newspaper noted that Cyprus was the only country to register a perfect score in the 2020 standings, with 100 per cent of its bathing sites boasting “excellent” water quality, ahead of Austria (97.7 per cent), Greece (97.1 per cent), Malta (96.6 per cent) and Croatia (95.1 per cent).

In another report, the Mirror referred to Cyprus’s golden sands and swim-friendly waters. The paper added that while travel hasn’t been on the cards over the last year, there’s a glimmer of hope for holidaymakers as Cyprus has recently announced it would welcome back vaccinated Brits from May.

