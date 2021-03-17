The border wall in El Paso, Texas, during a sandstorm

A general view shows a section of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, U.S., during a sandstorm, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Protest following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard in London
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.
Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker in Gaza City
A Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City
A red rose lies on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace
A red rose lies on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace as reaction continues after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah...
Demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings in Athens
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece.