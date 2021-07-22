The Boho Film Festival Experience | A pop-up cinema in Ayia Napa

What if we could create the best life memories for you? What if we could organise a small-scale eco-friendly event for you that combines boho decor, movies under the stars, a nature-inspired outdoor setup by a pool, amazing street food, popcorn and some local drinks? Well, guess what?
.
Aimerlavie is proud to present the first ‘Boho Film Festival Experience’
There will be a special pop-up cinema at a secret location somewhere in Cyprus on July 23rd and July 24th
Here is a hint: Ayia Napa! The guests who will buy a ticket will receive full access to the film festival’s programme, event’s location and the bits and pieces that will add to the whole experience. It will be a night to remember.
And in the midst of all this, as we as Aimerlavie, fight climate change this year, we vow with every ticket you purchase, we will plant a tree.
.
EVENT DETAILS:
The event will feature a series of original short films from worldwide up-and-coming filmmakers, and a special screening of ‘The Salt In Our Waters’, an awarded short-film that reminds us the climate change is here and we will have to face it sooner rather than later.
We will be waiting for you at 8pm sharp; bear in mind the film festival experience starts shortly after sunset and it will end about 11pm.
The event will be laid out in a socially spacious way, allowing a safe experience for everyone following all government guidelines.
We try to be as eco-friendly as possible, therefore we will provide tap water upon request (feel free to bring your reusable bottle along- refill is free as well).
Street Hot Dogs, Veggie Burger & delicious churros available to purchase on-site.
Blue wine from local winery & fresh homemade lemonade with a twist available to purchase. on-site.
On-site toilet will be available including accessible facilities.
Ticket Price: 20€
It includes popcorn and the first drink to get the party started.
When Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 24
Where Ayia Napa