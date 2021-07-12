The Beatles night at Sarah’s Jazz Club

A special dedication to the beautiful songs composed by The Beatles comes up at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Saturday, July 17th.

Enjoy classic tunes like Eleanor Rigby, Hey Jude, Dear Prudence and Can’t Buy Me Love by two of Cyprus’ accomplished and improvisational musicians.

Good music, bar food, quality drinks and enjoyment are served at Sarah’s Jazz Club.

Sarah Fenwick – Vocals

Alexis Kasinos – Guitar

When Saturday, July 17

Where Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 27, Nicosia

Reservations 95 147711

Doors open at 8pm, live music from 9pm. Closing time 1:00am.

Music cover charge EUR10.