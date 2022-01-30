The ball is in Turkey’s court, says new EP President Roberta Metsola

Arguments and not a country’s geographical size is what matters in Europe, is the message sent far and wide, by new European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, promising to uphold European ideas, the rule of law and fundamental human rights, fighting against any kind of threats.

In an interview with Phileleftheros and commenting on the fact that she comes from a small country, Metsola said that for her generation, ‘people are as big as their ideas’. It is proof, she added, that what matters at the European Parliament is the strength of your arguments, not the geographical size of your country.

The new EP President said she was particularly sensitive about Cyprus, another small island state in the Mediterranean and is determined to do everything in her power to heal the rift in the country.

Asked whether Europe should harden its stance on Turkey, given continued threats against Cyprus and Greece, Mezzola said the EU must remain united in a principled stance.

‘We are ready to move ahead with a more positive agenda of cooperation with Turkey, if conditions allow it, and in those terms, the ball is firmly in Turkey’s court’ Metsola stressed.

She further noted that the real EU strength lies in its principles and unity.