Whats On Concerts The Balcony: Sundays with live music are back!

Live Sundays at The Balcony are back! The talented duet Sofia Oratiou & Andreas Ioannou performs again. Dinner, wine and cocktails are also available!

When Sunday, March 28 at 7pm

Where Faneromenis 80-18, Nicosia

Reservations 99 999626

 

