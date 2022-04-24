The Archbishop expresses opposition to any military invasion

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and any invasion, revokes the suffering we experienced as Greek Cypriots, says Archbishop Chrysostomos II, expressing the Church’s opposition to any military invasion.

In his message on Easter Sunday read to all churches of Cyprus, the Archbishop also made reference to the Cyprus problem, saying that “it is a great mistake to make more concessions against the conqueror.”

He also referred to the drama of the displacement of many millions of people, noting the indescribable pain of uprooting especially for thousands of young children.