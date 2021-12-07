The Absolute Italian Bel Canto with Italian Tenors in Nicosia and Limassol

After their very successful concerts all over Europe and four Australian tours, The Italian Tenors are coming to Cyprus with a festive program full of famous arias ,Italian pop , international hits and Christmas songs, interpreted with their classically trained voices and through their own arrangements. The Tenors will be accompanied on stage by a Live Trio Orchestra.

Viva la vita! Long live life!

The three have performed professionally in operas for years, so it is all the more exciting for them to be able to combine their classical origins with their soft spot and passion for Italian popular music

Their repertoire includes such songs as Caruso ( Lucio Dalla), Con te Partiro (Andrea Boccelli) the Love theme from the Cinema Paradiso (Ennio Morricone) , Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen), That’s Amore, Gloria, Volare , Nessun Dorma (Puccini) and many more

Magical moments await the audience evoked by the opulently arranged fireworks of the sounds of those great opera and pop gems, combining great music with witty and exciting entertainment during their performances and winning the hearts with their Italian charms after only a few notes.

Viva La Vita- Living The Life….As they say: “Our songs are a journey to our country, its beauties and its contradictions. That’s why “Viva la Vita” is our motto! And we love life as it comes: beautiful, fascinating, tender, provocative, amazing, wonderful, romantic. This is Italy, this is our music… ”

Attendance at the Event is at 75% of capacity with one of the following certificates:

1. For people over the age of 18, entry is allowed with a certificate of a completed vaccination scheme

against covid-19 or certificate of release from Covid-19 disease within the last six months or negative PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.

2. For people between the ages of 12-17, negative Rapid or PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.

3. No Certificate needed for children under the age of 12.

When

Nicosia Wednesday December 8 at 8:30 pm at Strovolos Theatre Location

Limassol Saturday December 11 at at 8:30 pm at Pattihio Theatre Location

Duration 90′

Tickets ZONE A €45 | ZONE B €35 | ZONE C €25