Whats OnConcertsThe Absolute Italian Bel Canto with Italian Tenors in Nicosia and Limassol

The Absolute Italian Bel Canto with Italian Tenors in Nicosia and Limassol

23092021020906970x3322024
23092021020906970x3322024

After their very successful concerts all over Europe and four Australian tours, The Italian Tenors are coming to Cyprus with a festive program full of famous arias ,Italian pop , international hits and Christmas songs, interpreted with their classically trained voices and through their own arrangements. The Tenors will be accompanied on stage by a Live Trio Orchestra.

Viva la vita! Long live life!

The three have performed professionally in operas for years, so it is all the more exciting for them to be able to combine their classical origins with their soft spot and passion for Italian popular music

Their repertoire includes such songs as Caruso ( Lucio Dalla), Con te Partiro (Andrea Boccelli) the Love theme from the Cinema Paradiso (Ennio Morricone) , Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen), That’s Amore, Gloria, Volare , Nessun Dorma (Puccini) and many more

Magical moments await the audience evoked by the opulently arranged fireworks of the sounds of those great opera and pop gems, combining great music with witty and exciting entertainment during their performances and winning the hearts with their Italian charms after only a few notes.

Italiantenorsposter
Italiantenorsposter

Viva La Vita- Living The Life….As they say: “Our songs are a journey to our country, its beauties and its contradictions. That’s why “Viva la Vita” is our motto! And we love life as it comes: beautiful, fascinating, tender, provocative, amazing, wonderful, romantic. This is Italy, this is our music… ”

Attendance at the Event is at 75% of capacity with one of the following certificates:
1. For people over the age of 18, entry is allowed with a certificate of a completed vaccination scheme
against covid-19 or certificate of release from Covid-19 disease within the last six months or negative PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.
2. For people between the ages of 12-17, negative Rapid or PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.
3. No Certificate needed for children under the age of 12.

 

When
Nicosia Wednesday December 8 at 8:30 pm at Strovolos Theatre Location
Limassol Saturday December 11 at at 8:30 pm at Pattihio Theatre  Location
Duration 90′
Tickets ZONE A €45 | ZONE B €35 | ZONE C €25

 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articlePresident hands over Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts excellence award
Next articlePolice report 14 individuals and 5 shop owners over Covid protective measures violation

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros