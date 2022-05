The 75th Cannes Film Festival – Screening of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” Out of Competition – Red Carpet Arrivals – Cannes, France, May 18, 2022. Cannes Film festival general delegate Thierry Fremaux and “Top Gun: Maverick” cast Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie pose.