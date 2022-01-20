NewsLocalTest to stay perhaps to medical staff and security personnel as of...

Test to stay perhaps to medical staff and security personnel as of Wednesday

Hadjipantelasspain
Hadjipantelasspain

In statements after the meeting of the House Health Committee, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas said that it is very possible that scientists will adopt the test to stay measure for medical staff and security personnel on Wednesday.

Commenting on the reactions of the teachers, who do not want the implementation of the measure, he said that their views are respected but so are the views of the specialists who suggested them.

He added that the level of education has been greatly reduced and for this reason the target is to keep schools open.

He noted that if the test to stay measure is successful in schools it might be adopted by other groups of the population.

By gavriella
Previous articleGroup of citizens protested against restrictive measures (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros