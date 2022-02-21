“Test to stay” measure a solution for replacement of teachers

The Education Ministry appeals to teachers to use the “test to stay” measure in case they or their children are close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases. In this way, the Ministry believes, the problems regarding the absences of teachers from schools would be greatly improved.

In an announcement on Saturday, the Education Ministry asked educational organizations to exercise influence so that a situation that is becoming more and more difficult every day due to absences of teachers, will improve.

According to the announcement, on Friday, 60% of the cases recorded were confirmed cases and 40% close contacts or had to stay at home with children in self-isolation. So, the Ministry noted that needs would have greatly improved if the “test to stay” measure had been implemented.