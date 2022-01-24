Test to stay at school programme kicks off despite objections

Amidst objections by teachers a test to stay programme aimed at allowing children who are coronavirus contacts but not infected with Covid-19 to go to school kicks off on Monday.

The Cabinet-approved optional and not retroactive programme aims at keeping primary and secondary schools in Cyprus safe, without depriving pupils of their basic right to an education.

It does not apply to pupils who are already in self-isolation, according to a Health Ministry announcement which also said the programme will be implemented on a trial basis.

And that there may be changes depending on the epidemiological situation of the country.

The specific measure applies only during school hours and once close contacts leave school, they must self-isolate, as they continue to be considered close contact. They cannot take part in other afternoon activities.

The procedure to be followed sees mobile units of the Ministry visiting schools where positive cases were reported the previous day and close contacts will undergo a rapid test.

These will be carried out between 7.30am and 9.00am and pupils will only be allowed into class after the negative result. Pupils’ absence from class because of the test will be considered justified.

Teachers have already voiced their strong objections over the test to stay programme and are threatening of strong measures – including a strike.