NewsWorldTesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

Tesla to raise $2 billion from share

Tesla cars from Wednesday will be available to Uber drivers in London looking to buy or lease a green vehicle as part of an incentive scheme to boost electric car use, the ride-hailing app said.

Since Uber introduced a clean air fee, which adds 3 pence (4 cents) to every mile of a passenger trip in London, more than 135 million pounds has been collected for drivers to use towards environmentally-friendly models at discounted rates with partners such as Nissan and Kia.

Tesla will join the scheme, Uber said on Wednesday, just over a week after announcing a partnership with rental company Hertz to offer 50,000 Teslas as a rental option for its ride-hail drivers by 2023 in the United States.

Over 4,000 Uber drivers have switched to electric vehicles in London, giving the app more fully electric cars there than in any other major global city.

“There is still a lot of work to do to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport, but the progress we are seeing in London is significant and as a city we are leading the way globally,” said Uber’s Northern and Eastern Europe boss Jamie Heywood.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHALLOUMI HEAVEN: Cheese Making & Food Tasting Tour – leaving from Paphos
Next articleAfrican man arrested for trying to leave Cyprus on forged Finnish passport

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros