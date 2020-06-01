Tersephanou rehabilitation centre becomes part-prison for inmates testing positive to Covid-19

Justice Minister George Savvides announced on Monday a series of measures put in place to tackle prison overcrowding and curb a potential spread of the Coronavirus at the Nicosia Central Prison.

In an announcement following the first sitting of the ad hoc committee set up to submit proposals on how to resolve the problem of overcrowding in Nicosia Central Prison, Savvides said that the 5-member committee will conduct a study and submit a comprehensive proposal on the matter to the Council of Ministers in six months time.