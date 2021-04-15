Things to doEat & Drink"Terry's place": the hidden gem of Limassol

“Terry’s place”: the hidden gem of Limassol

Terry’s place is a  small family restaurant on a side street near the Limassol Zoo. The kind and hospitable owner offers great food – from traditional Greek and Cypriot dishes to fish&chips, various kinds of pasta and lasagne, steaks, burgers, pizza, seafood, home made desserts and many more. 

A big salad and bread come as standard as does the complimentary fruit platter and chocolates afterwards.

It is a simple place but here you will find generous portions made of fresh and tasty ingredients and the friendliest owner in Limassol. 

Tel: 25 588245

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

