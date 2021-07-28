Tepak employs new practices to promote vaccinations

University students are participating in the Cyprus Institute of Technology’s (Tepak) campaign of raising awareness on campus about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A video was created for the campaign, which features students calling on their peers to take the vaccine.

Tepak has also announced that a new vaccine ‘walk-in’ center will begin operating on Thursday for students and staff of Tepak and the University of Cyprus.

Those interested in booking a vaccine appointment can send an email at [email protected] or phone at 25002415.