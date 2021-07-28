NewsLocalTepak employs new practices to promote vaccinations

Tepak employs new practices to promote vaccinations

University students are participating in the Cyprus Institute of Technology’s (Tepak) campaign of raising awareness on campus about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A video was created for the campaign, which features students calling on their peers to take the vaccine.

Tepak has also announced that a new vaccine ‘walk-in’ center will begin operating on Thursday for students and staff of Tepak and the University of Cyprus.

Those interested in booking a vaccine appointment can send an email at [email protected] or phone at 25002415.

By gavriella
Previous articleThird fire in a few hours between Tochni and Kalavasos
Next articleUnvaccinated people transmit the virus to children

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros