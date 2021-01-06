Tension between congregation and Police in Evrychou

Tension prevailed between the congregation at Agia Marina Church in Evrychou and the Police.

Members of the Police were found at the spot where the people were gathered to attend the mass outside the Church according to the protocols. Due to the fact that many people were fathered there, the policemen asked the citizens to respect the measures.

Some of the people reacted strongly and as a result tension prevailed. Policemen proceeded with fines since some of the people did not have masques.

Moreover, despite instructions to avoid the sanctification of waters in outer spaces, the Bishop of Morphou accompanied by people went to the river of the village.

It is reminded that over the previous days the Bishop of Morphou was urging people not to comply with the restrictive measures and attend the mass of Epiphany.