Tension and fires outside the Presidential Palace (video)

Sheep and goat farmers set fire to bales of hay outside the Presidential Palace, during their protest about the percentage of milk for the production of halloumi, as this is defined by the current legislation.

It is noted that the farmers arrived at the Presidential Palace in trucks and other vehicles also carrying bales of hay and milk. There, they poured milk outside the entrance of the Presidential Palace and set fire to the bales of hay that were extinguished by the fire service.

The farmers submitted a memo with their demands to Andreas Ioseph, Director of the President’s Press Office, and demanded answers soon either by him or by the president, warning that if this did not happen they would remain outside the Presidential Palace.



It is reminded that all agricultural organizations are supporting the protest noting that the ongoing increases in the prices of electricity, fertilizers, animal feed and so forth have brought the sector into a desperate situation and effective measures are immediately needed.

Currently, the farmers blocked traffic at the Kalisperas traffic lights, causing chaos.