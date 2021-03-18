Discover Health Tennis for adult beginners - get fit & get social!

Tennis for adult beginners – get fit & get social!

Cyprus Tennis Mastery connects and supports professional and amateur tennis players of all ages in the development of technical and strategic tennis skills. They also offer specialist/niche tournament skills workshops as well as beginners introduction and improvement classes.

This Sunday they invite you to join them and enjoy playing tennis, improving your skills and socialising with the like-minded people.

Tennis for Adult Beginners

Sunday Afternoon Crash Courses: 16:00-17.15.

Note: Admittance is dependent on a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test within 7 days of the workshop date.

Group sizes limited as per current health & safety protocols

When Sunday, March 21 from 16:00 to 17:15

Where Strovolos Municipal Sports Centre

Location

Tickets

Info 99 810833, [email protected]

Facebook

By Lisa Liberti
