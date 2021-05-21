Tennis: Davis Cup Europe Group III to take place in Cyprus

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has approved Cyprus Tennis Federation’s request to host the Davis Cup Europe Group III.

This year Cyprus will host the Davis Cup at the Herodotou Tennis Academy which is based in Meneou, Larnaca district. It will take place between June 14 and 20.

The other seven competing nations include: Georgia, Ireland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco.

Lichtenstein has withdrawn from the competition earlier this week. The above-mentioned competing nations will be divided into two groups.

The top seeded country of each group, and the winner of the match between the runner-up countries of each group will win the golden ticket for the World Group II play-offs in 2022.

The teams finishing in third place will play-off to avoid relegation.

The team finishing in fourth place in Pool A will be relegated. The Cypriot Davis Cup team players are: Petros Chrysochos, Melios Efstathiou, Sergios Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neos. Demetris Herodotou will be the captain of the team.

Herodotou Tennis Academy pledges to uphold all measures and protocols from the ITF and the Cypriot Ministry of Health regarding the Covid-19 pandemic which means that allowing fans and spectators during the event will be decided in due course.