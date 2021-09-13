Tenders for reviewing process of countryside urban zones to open before year’s end

Tenders for the process of reviewing urban zones within the Policy Statement for the Countryside to begin will open before the year’s end, according to Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

Presenting a book on ‘Amiandos’ mine area in Troodos mountains on Sunday, he also said this will speed up steps towards the much-needed rejuvenation of the countryside.

Unfavorable conditions cause significant migratory flows to cities especially of young people seeking new income and employment opportunities and this has to stop, the Minister also said.

The government, he added, has planned and promoted actions and infrastructure projects which cover all areas of public activity and will encourage the development of Troodos and all mountainous areas.

These cover the field of health, education, social welfare, transport, tourism, agriculture, environment, safety and firefighting as well as energy efficiency of buildings.

He also referred to the Housing Plan of Mountainous Areas which has – so far – financially supported 12 families for home ownership in the area of ​​Pitsilia. The amount paid amounts to € 430,000.