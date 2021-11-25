Tender for subsidized ferry link between Cyprus and Greece announced

The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) announces the launch of a tender (Tender No. SDM 14/2021) to establish a maritime passenger link between Cyprus and Greece, subsidised by State funds in accordance with the European Union rules.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry will explain the main provisions of the tender on the following dates:

29th November 2021 at 12:00 local time, in Limassol, Cyprus. A summary of the main provisions of the tender will be presented in Greek language followed by a detailed presentation and analysis of the tender conditions in English language. It is scheduled to take place at the SDM’s conference room (2nd floor) in Limassol as well as online [Online Meeting on 29th November 2021]

2nd December 2021 at 12:00 local time, presentation with physical presence in the Greek language, in Piraeus, Greece (Piraeus Port Authority Building – 10, Akti Miaouli str., 18538 Piraeus).

Interested economic operators are welcomed to attend either the virtual or physical meeting and submit questions.

The deadline for tender submissions is 12.00 on the 28th of January 2022. For further details regarding the tender and process of application, please visit the following link: https://www.eprocurement.gov.cy.