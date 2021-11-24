Tender for Greece – Cyprus maritime link on Friday

The tender for the maritime link of Greece and Cyprus is expected to be launched next Friday, 26 November, according to information from capital.gr

The decision of the Deputy Shipping Ministry of Cyprus which is in charge of the processes has been made. It is noted that the release of the relevant documents has delayed a bit in order to complete negotiations with the transporters.

Furthermore, according to information, during the first days of December, the Cypriot Deputy Minister will be in Piraeus and will present the project to an open event.

Previously, the Ministry published its intention to launch a European tender Open Consultation for the maritime link.

According to the document, the service will be for three years with the possibility of extending. Specifically there will be 26 return trips per year during the period April/May – September/October from Piraeus to Limassol or Larnaca and vice versa.

The contractor will also have the possibility of extending the trip to a third country, with Israel appearing the most possible destination.