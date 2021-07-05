NewsLocalTen villages still left with no electricity following huge forest fire

Ten villages still left with no electricity following huge forest fire

Ten villages in Larnaca and Limassol districts are still without electricity following the huge forest blaze in Cyprus which broke out on Saturday and came under control early on Monday.

Dozens of power poles as well as transformers and electrical equipment were destroyed during the ferocious blaze – something that made efforts to put it our even more difficult.

Speaking to Phileleftheros, the Cyprus Electricity Authority’s Christina Papadopoulou said that about 70% of burnt areas have been inspected to see exactly where the damage was recorded.

And that EAC crews still have no access to some areas.

“Unfortunately we do not have access but before we can inspect and start repairing damages recorded  roads must first be opened so that the EAC vehicles can drive through,” she also said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleA helicopter flies over a wildfire in the Larnaca mountain region
Next articleTo the Heart of Seferis’ Poetry

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros