Ten people fined in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 10 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 1,314 checks, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, after 284 checks two people were fined, while, in Limassol, one individual was booked after 131 checks.

Another four individuals were fined in Larnaca after 263 checks, and three in Famagusta after 421 checks.

No fines were issued after 74 checks in the Morphou area.

Moreover, the Traffic Police made 124 checks, with no fines issued.