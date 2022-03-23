NewsLocalTen people fined in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Ten people fined in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Covid Fines
Covid Fines

Police fined 10 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 1,314 checks, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, after 284 checks two people were fined, while, in Limassol, one individual was booked after 131 checks.

Another four individuals were fined in Larnaca after 263 checks, and three in Famagusta after 421 checks.

No fines were issued after 74 checks in the Morphou area.

Moreover, the Traffic Police made 124 checks, with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEU fine of 90m euro still looms over Limassol-Amathus Sewerage Board
Next articleMan, woman suspected of buying goods with suspended bank account cheques

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros