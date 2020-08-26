Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 3,207 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 3,207 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

1,903 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

117 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

755 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected.

68 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

127 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

237 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,484.

Additionally, six patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

As well as one patient that remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

