News Local Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,164 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,164 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

121 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 3 cases detected.

86 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 3 cases detected.

1,326 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

211 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

101 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

319 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and schools.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,600.

Additionally, six patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
