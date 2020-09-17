News Local Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,951 tests

Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,951 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 1,951 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

81 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 7 cases detected.

27 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 1 case detected.

507 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

645 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

28 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

76 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

138 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

48 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

56 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

345 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,558.

Additionally, six patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, two of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCyprus FM and French European Affairs Minister to focus on situation during talks

Top Stories

Local

Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,951 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM and French European Affairs Minister to focus on situation during talks

Maria Bitar -
The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey relations, in light of ongoing Turkish provocations, will be the focus of talks between Foreign Minister...
Read more
World

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials in Moscow

Maria Bitar -
Russia has launched post-registration Phase 3 trials of its coronavirus vaccine among volunteers in Moscow earlier this month. The first batch of Sputnik V, Russia's...
Read more
World

Disney’s ‘Mulan’ gets cold reception in boycott-leading Hong Kong

Maria Bitar -
Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" opened on Thursday to a lacklustre reception in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been leading calls...
Read more
World

Coronavirus: Lessons from France’s ‘first wave’

Maria Bitar -
As the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in France climbs higher, intensive care medics say the lessons learned from early in the pandemic...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus FM and French European Affairs Minister to focus on situation during talks

Maria Bitar -
The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey relations, in light of ongoing Turkish provocations, will be the focus of talks between Foreign Minister...
Read more
Local

We cannot proceed to negotiations on the Cyprus problem under threats, Nicosia stresses

Maria Bitar -
We cannot proceed to negotiations on the Cyprus problem under threats, Nicosia said on Thursday, welcoming at the same time the fact that UN...
Read more
Local

Police Chief and Israeli Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation in training sector

Maria Bitar -
The strengthening of cooperation between Cyprus and Israel and their Police Organisations in the field of members' training was discussed in a meeting between...
Read more
Local

EP Plenary adopts resolution condemning Turkey’s illegal activities on Cyprus’ and Greece’s EEZs

Maria Bitar -
With 601 votes in favour, 57 against and 36 abstentions, the Plenary adopted a Resolution of the European Parliament on the preparation of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros