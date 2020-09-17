Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,951 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 1,951 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

81 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 7 cases detected.

27 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 1 case detected.

507 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 1 case detected.

645 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

28 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

76 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

138 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

48 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

56 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

345 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and school staff.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,558.

Additionally, six patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, two of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)