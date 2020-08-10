News Local Ten new corona virus cases detected out of 2,619 tests

Ten new corona virus cases detected out of 2,619 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 2,619 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

61 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case detected.

324 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected, of those 1 has a recent travel history.

84 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

1,655 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 6 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

134 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

361 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,252.

Additionally, five people are being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Source: PIO

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleFine of €6,500 in a bar in Paphos for violating decrees

Top Stories

Local

Ten new corona virus cases detected out of 2,619 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Fine of €6,500 in a bar in Paphos for violating decrees

Maria Bitar -
The Paphos District Court imposed a fine of €6,500 on Monday, on a property owner for violating the decree of the Law on Disinfection. Specifically,...
Read more
Local

Toxic chemicals removed from site of accident in Nikou Pattichi St.

Maria Bitar -
Fire Service members on Monday morning rushed to the busy Nicos and Despinas Pattichi Avenue in central Limassol where a barrel in a van...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and Russia agree to amend Double Tax Treaty

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia agreed on Monday to amend the Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty, as Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides wrote in a post on...
Read more
World

Greek Foreign Ministry calls on Turkey to stop its illegal actions

Maria Bitar -
The Greek Foreign Ministry sent a clear message that Greece will defend it sovereignty and its sovereign rights and called on Turkey to immediately...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fine of €6,500 in a bar in Paphos for violating decrees

Maria Bitar -
The Paphos District Court imposed a fine of €6,500 on Monday, on a property owner for violating the decree of the Law on Disinfection. Specifically,...
Read more
Local

Toxic chemicals removed from site of accident in Nikou Pattichi St.

Maria Bitar -
Fire Service members on Monday morning rushed to the busy Nicos and Despinas Pattichi Avenue in central Limassol where a barrel in a van...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and Russia agree to amend Double Tax Treaty

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus and Russia agreed on Monday to amend the Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty, as Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides wrote in a post on...
Read more
Local

Measures against Covid-19 must become the Modus Vivendi, Professor Kostrikis says

Maria Bitar -
The additional measures decided and applied ten days ago by the government and the epidemiological team, in the framework of the actions taken to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros