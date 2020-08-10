Ten new corona virus cases detected out of 2,619 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 2,619 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

61 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case detected.

324 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected, of those 1 has a recent travel history.

84 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

1,655 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 6 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

134 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

361 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,252.

Additionally, five people are being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Source: PIO