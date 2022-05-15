Ten killed, three wounded in mass shooting at grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

An 18-year-old gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three others at a grocery story in Buffalo, New York, before he surrendered to police in what authorities said would be investigated as a hate crime. a

Authorities said the white suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, came to Buffalo from a New York county “hours away” to target the store in a predominantly Black community. Eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and two were white, officials said.

(Reuters)