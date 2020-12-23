Ten foreign families make Larnaca marina their home after covid outbreak

Ten families from European countries as well as Lebanon have opted to make Larnaca marina their home after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The yachts of the families – from France, Latvia, Germany, UK and Lebanon – happened to be anchored in Larnaca in March when the first lockdown took place.

And after their stay in Cyprus was forcibly prolonged, they got to like life at the marina so much that they decided to make the island their second home – for now.

The families get daily support not only from the marina’s staff but also from other boat owners as well as regular visitors there.

Two of the families, from France and Latvia, have young children who follow online classes on a daily basis.

And they get to enjoy the beauty of the marina and the wider area of Phinikoudes where the marina is situated in their free time.

The families get water and electricity supplies to their docked boats through facilities provided by the marina.

As for their shopping, bicycles which most of them keep on the boat – seem to be their mean of transportation.