Fires in Akamas National park area in past couple of weeks set intentionally

Fires sparked over the last couple of weeks within the Akamas National park area were most probably set intentionally, according to the forestry department.

And this is a cause for concern considering that between October 22 and November 7 a total of 10 fires were recorded, Philenews also reported on Tuesday.

Intentional fires in these past 17 days were set at Inia, Fasli, Droushia, Peyia, Katos Arodes, Adrolikou and Pittokopos.

In a bid to confront incidents of malicious and deliberate fires, the Forestry Department has decided to take additional protection measures considering the expressed negative reaction to the government’s Akamas plan.

Other possible causes behind the Possible the latest fires are ranchers, hunters and farmers. Therefore, any additional measures taken will also help in this direction as well, Philenews reports.

 

By Annie Charalambous
