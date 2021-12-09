Ten conditions for twin towers in Larnaca

The environmental authority raised 10 conditions to Avolo Properties which wishes to build a project of twin towers in Larnaca. The measures aim to minimize any consequences of light pollution as well as the possibility of birds crashing on it.

In addition to the two towers of 17 floors that will include apartments and offices, there will be commercial space around the towers at the ground level. On the first and second floors there will be art labs, exhibition centers, shops, and bars.

There will be three basements that will be used for parking.