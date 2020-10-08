Ten citizens, four establishments booked over violation of covid-19 measures

Police booked 10 citizens and 4 establishments all across Cyprus for violations of covid-19 preventive measures over the past 24 hours. They had carried out a total of 490 inspections.

Specifically, out of 117 inspections in Nicosia two citizens and one establishment was fined. In Limassol, out of 65 inspections one citizen and three establishments were fined.

In Larnaca, out of 146 inspections three citizens were fined, in Famagusta four citizens got booked out of 108 inspections and no one was reported in Morphou area where 54 were carried out.

Most fines concern the non-wearing of a protection mask where the law stipulates.

