The Nicosia Water Board announced that on Tuesday 10 November there will be temporary water cuts from 06:30 until 13:00 in areas of the municipalities Strovolos, Aglandjia, and Latsia due to work aiming to upgrade the main pipeline in Athinon Street, in Strovolos.

The Water Board will make efforts for the as quickly as possible completion of the work.

(philenews/CNA)