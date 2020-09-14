Temporary suspension of TUS Airways’ license

A letter was sent to the Ministry of Transport today by the management of Cypriot airline TUS Airways requesting that their work permit be suspended for the next six months, according to information by Insider.

The Ministry accepted the request asking for the presentation of a new business plan by the company, which will provide for the finding of new funds and new investors, to be presented to them before the end of next semester.

If the Ministry deems that the new business plan is viable, it will renew the company’s license.

In the event it is not viable, TUS will either be given a new extension or their license will be revoked.

TUS has essentially stopped running flights since November 2019 and has since lost 90% of its staff.